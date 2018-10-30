It says a lot about a killer that kills someone in cold blood while they sleep.

For the family it was a nightmare.

To share Cowboy's story and help detective bring the family closure we retraced the steps of a killer.

First stop, north just less than 40 minutes, the Kentucky State Police Campbellsburg Post.

We met Detective Endre Samu assigned to Bernard Hopkins case, the man called “Cowboy”.

Over roads winding across the rolling hills, we followed the detective to the scene of the murder about 30 miles north to Gallatin ​​​​County Kentucky.

On a back road, just around a bend, we pulled off on a gravel drive.

Chapter One | The Scene

The trailer home is gone but you could see where it sat -- just up a small slope driveway tucked in a clearing framed by a few trees.

Detective Samu walked us around the same spot “Cowboy’s” killer left tracks.

It was misty the morning we were there but the fog did not fill the air as thick as the night he was shot.

With moisture on the ground, the brush of a tree line wrapping the three sides of the home masked by the fog someone could slip to around the perimeter undetected.

Undetected until a disturbing discovery.

Chapter Two | Discovery

Norma, Bernard ‘Cowboy’ Hopkins older sister found her brother in the home they shared the night he was killed.

She met us at there nearly 30 years later -- it was the first time she had returned.

You could see the pain in her face and hear it in her voice but she hugged Detective Samu and thanked him for all his work.

“I don’t know what I’d do if it wasn’t for you [Samu],” Norma said.

Nealry three decades after finding her younger brother she stood there and told her story.

“It's difficult knowing that this was the last place I saw him I’d just like to have one more day.”

Getting emotional at times she described him as a character – loved people, loved babies, loved his son, loved trucks and demo derbies.

“I could always count on him. If I needed something- he was there.” Norma told us.

That night in March of 1989 – Hopkins received a mysterious phone call - there were no cell phones.

Was this a sign, a warning or a threat?

“He said he had gotten a phone call from a woman, stating that there was something back going to happen like a death in the family," Norma recounted.

After work Norma came home with a friend to find a few things out of the norm.

“I said the porch light’s off. He said oh he just probably forgot to turn it on. Then when I got the door handle it was locked, and I knew something’s not right."

What happened to Bernard Hopkins wasn't right.

“I saw his face. And all I can remember doing is I screamed and I went under the kitchen table,” Norma said between tears.

Bernard Hopkins was shot in the head through a window while he laid unsuspecting on the couch.

“It's not easy. I mean even though its almost 30 years, it's still as raw today as I was then."

Norma lived a nightmare that day – a nightmare she can’t wake up from - where the monsters responsible are still on the loose.

Norma leads us a few miles to the town of Warsaw Kentucky to visit “Cowboy’s” grave.

Norma put her hand on the tombstone as she told us she visits often.

We thanked her for sharing her story and said our goodbyes.

Next stop, back to KSP Post 5.

Chapter 3 | Opening the Case

Back at the post, Detective Samu opened up the file to share never before seen images and details.

Looking at the photos took us back in time.

We saw the killer's footprints, we saw the broken window, we saw the horrible sight that Norma walked into that night.

We imagined the clear shot from the wood line past a pink lace curtain and through the window from where we stood earlier that morning.

Detective Samu says he is 110 percent sure he knows who is responsible.

A possible murder for hire plot with the finger pointing at a few potential suspects.

“I know who did this. The person who did this is still alive. Still well. It would better on him if he came forward and calls me and talks to me. I know the elements. At the same time I can presume that there were some issues involved as to why he did it and I know what they are. And If he comes to me maybe I can help him out a little bit but he needs to step up. He needs to man up. Because if he doesn’t it's only going to be worse on him.”

“The person that did this is a calculated person and he covered his tracks rather well but unfortunately for him that coverage of tracks, there’s always an element to the crime that he may rather forgot or neglected.”

SOLVE THIS CASE

We hope shining a spotlight on “Cowboy’s” story will bring Det. Samu closer to cracking this case.

If you have any information, contact Detective Endre Samu at endre.samu@ky.gov or 502-532-6363.

