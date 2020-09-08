New photos released by FBI show possible vehicles of interest in Crystal Rogers investigation

Three cars are shown in two separate photos that the FBI believe to be cars of interest. One of the photos was taken on the weekend Rogers disappeared.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The FBI has released new surveillance photos of possible cars of interest in the Crystal Rogers missing person case. The photos show three cars in two separate photos taken in Bardstown, the second surveillance photo shown was taken at 3:45 a.m. on July 4, 2015.

The photo above is near My Old Kentucky Home Campground in Bardstown. The exact location of the photo is at 1064 Loretto Road, where Heaven Hills distilleries is located. It is unclear when this photo was taken.

On the Crystal Rogers Task Force website, the FBI believes the red SUV is a vehicle of interest and is seeking more information about the driver.

This photo was taken at 3:45 a.m. on July 4, 2015. The night of July 3 was the last time Crystal Rogers was seen. The photo was taken at the intersection of Balltown Rd. and Paschal Ballard Rd. Balltown Rd. is located right off Loretto Rd.

It is unclear what type of car is shown but the FBI says it is another car of interest in the case.

Rogers' car was also taken in as evidence. The car was first found abandoned on the side of the Bluegrass Highway after she was reported missing and was towed into the hands of the FBI Friday.

For more information and the latest updates in the case, click here.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.