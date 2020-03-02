Thirty years ago she was found naked in a field near a farm in rural Kentucky. Since then, she's only been known as Jane Doe.

The woman's body was discovered on May 6, 1988, in Owen County, Kentucky. The coroner surmised that Jane Doe had been strangled and left in the field for five to 10 days. She was believed to be 25 to 40 years old, white with dark brown or black hair, 120 pounds and five-feet tall.

And based on her remains, she was likely a mother.

The three-decade old investigation into how Jane Doe died will get new attention next week when it's featured on an episode of "True Crime Chronicles,” a podcast by VAULT Studios. The podcast's team talked with WHAS investigative reporter Shay McAlister, the woman who found Jane Doe and the detective who is trying to give Jane a name.

Joy Kelly has vivid memories of finding Jane Doe's body.

“Everything. Everything about it I remember," Kelly said. "I know what I was wearing. I know what my husband was wearing. I know what my plans were for that day. You don’t, you don’t forget it.

"For years, every time you close your eyes you see that raising up in front of you,” she said. “It was just a horrible feeling.”

Jane Doe's body was partially decomposed. She had no face, no clothes, except for men’s dress socks, and no identity.

UNSOLVED | GALLERY: Justice for Jane Doe Facial renderings detectives created of Jane Doe at the time of her death placed in front of the crime scene. One woman reported that she had seen Jane Doe before her death at this local diner. Jane Doe was found by Joy Kelly, wearing nothing but brown men's dress socks. The homeade "Steve" tattoo found on Jane Doe's shoulder. Joy Kelly and her husband in 1988, the same year they discovered Jane Doe's body. Fingerprints detectives took from Jane Doe's body. The cemetery where Jane Doe is now buried. Detectives do not know which of the graves belongs to this specific Jane Doe, but she is located under one of these four unmarked graves. The facial reconstruction for Jane Doe if she were alive today.

"Parts of the body [were] missing," Kentucky State Police Detective Endre Samu told WHAS investigative journalist Shay McAlister in 2018. "The right hand still existed but there was a certain portion that the fingers were still intact. We were able to get a fingerprint."

