FBI serves numerous warrants in Crystal Rogers investigation

There have been no arrests. Brooks Houck was seen watching the agents search his home, mowing his grass after they left.

BARDSTOWN, Ky. — Investigators were seen taking boxes, filing cabinets and even keys from the home of Brooks Houck Thursday morning as the FBI executed multiple search warrants in the investigation into Crystal Rogers' disappearance.

Houck, named a main suspect in Rogers' case five years ago, watched federal agents and the IRS search his house from feet away. His front door appeared damage, with track marks in the grass.

Down the road, Ashley Mudd watched police dogs sniff around the truck of Brooks Houck's brother, Nick. Agents also went through his house, at one point carrying out rifles.

"I was like, 'Finally,'" Mudd said.

Mudd, who lives in the same neighborhood as Nick Houck said agents were looking through everything they could, at one point opening the hood of truck and going under it.

Those were just two of nine federal search warrants being executed by more than 150 officers. Sky11 Drone also searched caught agents search the Houck family farm, one of the last places Rogers was said to have been seen alive.

The FBI announced they were leading the Rogers investigation, saying they plan to conduct more than 50 interviews. Nelson County Sheriff Ramon Pineroa said his office started working with the FBI shortly after he took office in 2019, saying he's proud of the work his team has done, but the FBI has more resources.

"I'm so glad it's finally happening," Mudd said. "We need them here."

Neighbors said they did see some Houck family members leaving with police, though there has been no arrests. The FBI spent nearly 10 hours at Brooks Houck's home, as soon as they left, Houck mowed his lawn and began fixing his door.

"I think they're going to be here quite a while, and we're all patiently waiting to find out if it is her or not," Mudd said. "We all want justice, as a community."

This development comes two weeks after Rogers' family was contacted that possible human remains were found in Nelson County. There is still no update on the identify of those remains.

