GALLATIN COUNTY, Ky. — Arrests have been made in the murder of Bernard 'Cowboy' Hopkins after one family has waited three decades for answers.
Hopkins was 32-years-old when he was killed in his sleep by a single gunshot wound through the living room window between the eyes while on the couch.
A hole in his trailer's window the only sign that something had happened.
On March 20, three people were indicted and charged in connection to the 1989 Gallatin County murder, according to Commonwealth Attorney Louis Kelley.
Shawn Satchwell, 49, was arrested in neighboring Boone County, Kentucky. Curtis Sharon, 53, is detained in Switzerland County, Indiana. Ricky Asher, 46, is being held in Leslie County, Kentucky.
