Undercover investigation leads to arrest of Kentucky teacher

The criminal complaint says the Edmonson County teacher began an online conversation that was sexual in nature with an undercover officer with the AG’s office.

BROWNSVILLE, Ky. — Authorities say a Kentucky teacher is accused of requesting sexually explicit images from a detective posing as a juvenile.

U.S. Attorney Russell Coleman said in a statement that 29-year-old William Oneal Lindsey was charged Wednesday in a federal criminal complaint. He's accused of attempted production of child pornography and attempted online enticement.

He was arrested at Edmonson County High School without incident.

Lindsey didn't have an attorney listed in federal court records.

