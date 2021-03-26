FBI, ATF conducting 'controlled explosions' after UK Hospital arrest

According to his arrest citation, police uncovered four improvised explosive devices in Bryan Carroll's vehicle.

VERSAILLES, Ky. — FBI Louisville confirmed they are addressing "public safety concerns" in Versailles following the arrest of Bryan Carroll at University of Kentucky Hospital Thursday.

Carroll, a Versailles native, was taken into custody after University of Kentucky police said they were contacted about someone "armed and dangerous" at UK Hospital.

UK Police Chief Joe Monroe said police were able to find and arrest Carroll when he walked out of the hospital, saying he had firearms and body armor in his possession.

According to the arrest citation, Carroll's father was in his car. He was asked to step out of the vehicle, and police noticed two long guns in the rear seat with "a large amount of ammunition." Officers also found a suspicious item that looked like an explosive device.

Police contacted the Lexington Police Department's Bomb Detection Unit, who uncovered four improvised explosive devices and three other handguns in the car. Officers also found a clear baggie with an unknown white substance.

Carroll faces several state charges, including four counts of use of a weapon of mass destruction, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon and fleeing police. He also faces a federal charge of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Several agencies were at Carroll's home Thursday night, searching the area following his arrest. FBI Louisville said Special Agent Bomb Techs have joined ATF Louisville and local police to continue their efforts, including "controlled explosions" throughout the day.

