UK student found unresponsive in fraternity house dies at hospital

The student was found at the FarmHouse Fraternity sometime after 6 p.m. on Monday. Police do not suspect foul play.

LEXINGTON, Ky. — A University of Kentucky (UK) student is dead after he was found unresponsive in a fraternity house Monday evening.

According to a statement from the university, UK Police responded to a report of an unresponsive student at the FarmHouse Fraternity around 6:20 p.m.

The student was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Police said they do not suspect foul play, but are looking into the circumstances of his death.

"The thoughts of the entire UK community are with his family and all those who knew the student at this time," the university statement says.

Officials said support services will be available to other students in the fraternity as well as the student's friends and classmates.

MORE KENTUCKY NEWS

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.