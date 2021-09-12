LMPD: Two JCPS students arrested in Tyree Smith bus stop shooting

Multiple charges have been placed on two 16-year-old JCPS students in connection to the bus stop shooting death of Tyree Smith on September 22.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Nearly three months after 16-year-old Tyree Smith was shot and killed while waiting for his school bus, two arrests have been made in connection to his death.

During a Dec. 9 press conference, Louisville Metro Police announced two juveniles, both 16-years-old, were arrested and charged on Wednesday.

Lt. Donny Burbrink said the teens are being charged with multiple charges including:

Complicity to Murder

Complicity to Assault I

Complicity to Assault II

Burbink said that although arrests have been made, LMPD is still actively investigating the case.

"This case will continue being investigated until the trail is over. We're not gonna say we have everybody, we're not gonna say we don't have everybody," he said. "We're still gonna chase down every lead, we're still gonna talk to everybody we can talk to."

On the morning of Sept. 21, three students were hit by gunfire while waiting for their bus at W.J. Hodge and Chestnut Street in the Russell neighborhood. Smith, a student at Eastern High School, died from his injuries at the hospital. The other two students suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

A vehicle of interest involved in the shooting was found on fire in St. Matthews the day after the shooting, but no suspects have been publicly announced. A $10,000 reward was available for any information that led to an arrest.

Sherita Smith, Tyree's mother, said in a phone interview that she has waited more than two months for answers, justice and a path toward closure.

"Trying to stop my little 5-year-old from crying every night, wondering if his brother is coming home," Smith said back in September. "All I can tell him is that, 'Your brother really loves you, and he's in a better place.'"

Now, with these arrests, Smith might finally have some semblance of relief -- in the midst of what's becoming more common: Kids involved in killing other kids.

Chaplain Stachelle Bussey has led many social justice protests in Louisville and has been in close talks with Smith during this process.

"Her spirits are high, and I love the way she's staying involved," Bussey said.

Bussey said these arrests, while necessary, serve as a reminder of what she calls a system that continues to let kids down.

"We as a community have failed them," Bussey said. "We as a community have robbed them of the resources that they need to have a life that's comfortable. These kids are living in war zones, where there are no grocery stores, where the houses are boarded up, where the street lights barely work.

"They pick up guns because they don't have options. When our gun violence numbers are down, when our suicide rates are down, when our overdoses are down... That's when we are winning."

Police have announced a news conference at 10:15 a.m. on Thursday at Metro Hall to discuss "significant homicide arrests." Mayor Greg Fischer will be speaking as well. LMPD didn't say if the discussion references Tyree's case.

MORE LOCAL HEADLINES

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.