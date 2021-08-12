Family: Arrest made in Tyree Smith bus stop shooting

The 16-year-old Eastern High student was shot and killed on the morning of Sept. 22. Smith's family said LMPD told them an arrest has been made.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Nearly three months after 16-year-old Tyree Smith was shot and killed while waiting for his school bus, an arrest has been made in connection with his death.

Smith's family said Louisville Metro Police (LMPD) told them that an arrest has been made, but could not provide any additional details.

WHAS11 has reached out to LMPD, but the department has not publicly confirmed the arrest nor provided new details on the shooting.

On the morning of Sept. 21, three students were hit by gunfire while waiting for their bus at W.J. Hodge and Chestnut Street in the Russell neighborhood. Smith, a student at Eastern High School, died from his injuries at the hospital. The other two students suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

A vehicle of interest involved in the shooting was found on fire in St. Matthews the day after the shooting, but no suspects have been publicly announced. A $10,000 reward was available for any information that led to an arrest.

