Funeral held for 16-year-old JCPS student killed in drive-by shooting at bus stop

Tyree Smith was killed at a bus stop Sept. 22. A public visitation is being held at King Solomon Baptist Church. No arrests in the murder have been made.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Family and community members are gathering to remember the life of Tyree Smith. Smith, a 16-year-old Jefferson County Public Schools (JCPS) student, was shot and killed in a drive-by shooting at a bus stop Sept. 22.

A visitation is being held at King Solomon Missionary Baptist Church Saturday. Smith's visitation is open to the public beginning at 10 a.m. A private funeral service is expected to follow.

The shooting happened as students were waiting at a bus stop at Dr. W.J. Hodge and Chestnut Street around 6:30 a.m. Smith was one of three Eastern High School students shot.

At this time, the Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD) has yet to make an arrest in the case. Police immediately identified a car of interest, however a day after the shooting, the car was found on fire near a St. Matthews apartment complex.

In addition to LMPD, multiple agencies joined the investigation including the FBI, ATF and Kentucky State Police. Community leaders are offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in the homicide.

If you have any information, you are urged to contact police anonymously at 574-LMPD (5673).

