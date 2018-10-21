RADCLIFF, Ky. — Kentucky State Police responded to a two-vehicle collision in Hardin Co. Saturday night where one driver, pursued by police, struck and killed two people in a car attempting to cross the street.

Shawn Welsh, 36, of Marion WV. attempted to to cross the intersection of US 31-W and KY 434, striking a 2000 Honda Accord attempting to cross US 31-W. The driver, Jacob Barber, 18, of Elizabethtown, was pronounced dead at the scene along with a 17-year-old in the passenger seat.

Two other juvenile passengers in the car were transported to Norton Children's Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Welsh and the passenger in his car, Laura Neville, 36, were transported to Hardin Memorial Hospital with non-life threatening injuries, and later released into the custody of the Meade County Sheriff's Office.

Neville was charged with Possession of controlled substance first degree (methamphetamine) and on a fugitive warrant.

The investigation is still ongoing.

© 2018 WHAS-TV