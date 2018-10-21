GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. -- One of the two teens suspected of gunning down Gwinnett County Police Officer Antwan Toney has been captured, while the other one remained at large Sunday morning.

Nineteen-year-old Isaiah Pretlow was captured by officers late Saturday night. The second teen -- 18-year-old Tafahree Maynard -- remains at large. Maynard is facing charges of aggravated assault and felony murder while Pretlow has been charged with aggravated assault.

FROM LEFT: Isaiah Pretlow, 19, and Tafahree Maynard, 18, have been identified as suspects in the police shooting death of Gwinnett Police officer Antwan Toney.Credit: Gwinnett County Police Department

Pretlow was previously charged in Gwinnett County in July 2017 under a Failure to Appear bench warrant and in August 2018 on burglary charges.

Maynard was charged previously on theft by receiving and marijuana possession charges in January 2018.

Gwinnett Police said that Maynard is to be considered armed and dangerous. Anyone encountering him is advised to contact detectives at 770-513-5710 or 911 immediately.

