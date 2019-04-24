ALTURAS, Calif. — After executing a search warrant at a California home, the Modoc County Sheriff's Office says deputies discovered three firearms, ammunition, evidence of a butane honey oil lab, possible meth and two children locked in dog-like crates.

The two separate modified cribs were stacked on each other and secured to the wall "like dog crates," deputies say. Modoc County Child Protective Services took custody of the children.

Ramon Alberto Zendejas, 25, and Mercadies Irene Williams, 25, were arrested Friday and sent to the Modoc County Jail.

Zendejas faces charges of possession of a firearm and ammunition by a prohibited person, possession and manufacturing of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and child endangerment. He is being held on $10,000 bail.

Williams faces charges of possession of a firearm and ammunition by a prohibited person and child endangerment. She is also being held on $10,000 bail.

