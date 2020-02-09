Seymour Police investigating double shooting

According to police, an unknown person wearing a hoodie allegedly shot two people inside an Indiana home Tuesday night.

SEYMOUR, Ind. — Two people were shot inside a home and airlifted to the hospital Tuesday night, according to the Seymour Police Department.

In a Facebook post, Seymour Police Lt. C.J. Foster said the shooting happened just before 9:45 p.m. in the 330 block of S. Vine St. When officers arrived at the scene, they found two people who had been shot. They were airlifted to University Hospital in Louisville, but their conditions are unknown. Police are not releasing their identities at this time.

According to someone at the home, a person knocked on the door of the home Tuesday night. When the people inside answered the door, a person outside the home fired several shots. The person was allegedly wearing a hoodie at the time of the shooting. The identity of the person is unknown.

When investigators searched the home, they found several bullet casings, bullets and bullet fragments. Other evidence was also collected, according to Lt. Foster.

At this time, police do not have anyone in custody and there are no persons of interest. If anyone has any information about this incident, they are asked to contact the Seymour Police Department at 812-522-1234.

