Man, woman injured in shooting on Bardstown Road

Louisville Metro Police are investigating a shooting that left one man in critical condition Wednesday morning.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Two people were taken to the hospital early Wednesday morning after a shooting on Bardstown Road, according to the Louisville Metro Police Department.

In a press release, Dwight Mitchell with LMPD said a man and a woman were shot in the 4200 block of Bardstown Road around 12:30 a.m. on July 8.

They were both taken to the hospital. The man is in critical condition and the woman appears to have non-life-threatening injuries.

The LMPD Major Crimes Unit is investigating the incident. Mitchell did not say if police were looking for any suspects. Anyone with any information on this incident is urged to call the LMPD anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD (5673).

MORE ON WHAS11:

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.