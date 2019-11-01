LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Two men are expected to recover from injuries after police found them with gunshot wounds in their arms at a Shively hookah bar.

Police said they responded to a call at 7th Street Hookah Bar and Grill at around 2 a.m. Friday morning where they found two black males in their early 20's suffering from gunshot wounds.

Detectives believe the shooting stemmed from an argument that began inside the building and then continued in the parking lot. Suspect Ahmed-Bahir Ali was charged with two counts of first degree assault.