Two postal workers robbed in two weeks

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — LMPD officers arrested a man Monday in relation to the robbery of two postal workers in a two week period.

Clarence Still is facing multiple charges including receiving stolen property.

According to an arrest citation, he had several items of mail from southwest Louisville, including checks that didn't have his name.

People impacted by the most recent robbery, in the Pleasure Ridge Park neighborhood, are still surprised by what they saw.

"When you got a gun to the back of your head, two of them, it's enough to rock your world," Thomas Webb said.

He moved to Bramble Lane just three days before the robbery.

LMPD said, "Two males ran up on the mail carrier from behind and demanded his mail truck keys as well as personal keys at gunpoint."

One neighbor caught the crime on security video, though he says investigators asked him not to share it with us, neighbors described the video.

"It shows two guys running up with guns pulled robbing him and the mail man he was really upset he was crying he was really torn up," Webb said.

"Felt sorry for him, that he had to go through that, there's no reason," Chester Ovington said. He's lived on the block for decades and hasn't ever seen anything like this.

Sitting on his porch Wednesday evening, he said he wants things to go back to normal. "Just like it is right now," he said. "Peaceful and quiet."

