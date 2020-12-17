Two people shot, killed on Gagel Avenue, police say

Louisville Metro Police (LMPD) were called to the scene around 5:15 p.m. Wednesday. They located two victims who had been shot multiple times.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Two people are dead after a shooting in the 1600 block of Gagel Avenue near McDeane Road.

Louisville Metro Police (LMPD) were called to the scene around 5:15 p.m. Wednesday. They located two victims who had been shot multiple times. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

LMPD's Homicide Unit is investigating. There are no suspects at this time.

Anyone with information in this case is asked to call the anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.