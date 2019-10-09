LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police are investigating after two men were shot on an interstate ramp on Tuesday morning.

According to police, the men were shot multiple times inside their car while they were on the I-264W ramp at Poplar Level Road. Police were notified around 12:30 a.m. on September 10. They were taken to the hospital and are in stable condition.

Police do not know who shot the men and are looking for more information. If you know anything, you are urged to call the anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD.

