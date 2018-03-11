SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) — Traffic was at a standstill for two hours on I-65S near the Clermont Lane exit in Bullitt County on Nov. 3 after a multi-vehicle collision turned into narcotics arrests.

Only minor injuries were reported in the accident, but after arriving, officers located a backpack containing a large amount of cash, two rifles and nearly a pound of methamphetamine with the assistance of their K9, Indy.

Brandon Cherry, 22, and James Cole, 32, of Bowling Green were arrested on charges of trafficking in controlled substance, tampering with physical evidence, possession of a defaced firearm, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

This investigation happened after officers noticed the two acting suspiciously when they arrived and were alerted that the two also acted strangely before first responders arrived.

