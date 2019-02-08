LOUISVILLE, Ky. — (WHAS11)- Two men have been arrested after $18,000 was found in a diaper bag along with bags marijuana Thursday afternoon.

A search warrant was executed by LMPD in the 9900 block of Daniel Dr. which is in the Fairdale neighborhood. When officials arrived at the scene, Tyra Mcfarland and his girlfriend walked out of the apartment with a diaper bag that had a strong odor of marijuana and several large bundles of cash hidden under some diapers.

According to the arrest reports, Co-defendant, Rotez Sykes confirmed that there was $18,000 in the diaper bag. Upon the apartment search, detectives found bags of marijuana, a bag of assorted pills, eight cell phones, plus two phones from the car, three digital scales with marijuana or white powder residue, two hang guns of which one was stolen, and a shotgun.

McFarland and Sykes were arraigned Friday morning and have been charged with receiving stolen property, drug trafficking, and drug paraphernalia.

