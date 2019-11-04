SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. — Two Bullitt County teens were arrested and charged with conspiracy to murder after a parent contacted police about a disturbing text message on their child's phone.

Police said one teen had texted another about obtaining a firearm to target a staff member at Bullitt Central High School Wednesday, April 10. Bullitt County Public Schools were briefed and police presence was increased at Bullitt Central Thursday.

The two suspects were charged with criminal conspiracy to murder and they were transported to a detention facility. Police said the incident is a reminder that if people see something, say something to law enforcement.

"We are grateful to the witnesses that came forward and allowed a tragedy to be averted," police said in a press release.