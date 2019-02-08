The Louisville Metro Police Department said they have arrested two juveniles after a shooting that left one dead and another in the hospital on Thursday.

According to LMPD, officers were notified of a shooting just after 11:30 p.m. on Thursday. When they arrived, they found a young man in the 2500 block of St. Xavier Street who had been shot.

A few moments later, there was a report of another man who had been shot. Officers found the second victim in the 2500 block of Bank Street.

Both victims were taken to the hospital. The first victim, who was under 18, died at the hospital. The second victim appears to have non-life-threatening injuries.

Police believe both of the victims were shot on Bank Street and the first victim ran to St. Xavier.

LMPD said the juveniles they arrested are 13 and 15. They are charged with murder, assault and two counts of wanton endangerment.

