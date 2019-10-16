LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville man has been charged with attempted murder after a shooting in Bashford Manor left two people in critical condition.

Police said two people came to Matthew Martin's house on Goldsmith Lane for a drug transaction at around 4 p.m. Oct. 16. An argument resulted in Martin and one victim drawing guns. Both victims were shot in the back multiple times when they ran from the apartment.

Both victims were transported to University Hospital in critical condition.

Police found multiple firearms and marijuana plants, marijuana and other items while executing a search warrant.

Martin also faces marijuana trafficking and cultivating charges.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.