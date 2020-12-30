Police investigating hit-and-run crash in Shawnee neighborhood, 2 seriously injured

According to LMPD, a man driving an SUV that collided with a car at Shawnee Dr. and Herman St. fled the scene on foot. Police remain investigating the matter.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — According to LMPD, police are investigating a hit-and-run in the Shawnee neighborhood that left two people with serious injured.

Police say around 5 p.m. Wednesday, officers responded to a vehicle collision at the intersection of Shawnee Dr. at Herman St.

LMPD's preliminary investigation indicates that an SUV collided with a car at the intersection. Police say witnesses saw a man fleeing on foot from the SUV.

The driver and passenger of the car were transported to University of Louisville Hospital with serious injuries.

The identities of the two injured are not known at this time.

Police remain investigating the matter.

