ISP: Stolen car, guns recovered following multi-county pursuit

HARRISON COUNTY, Ind — According to a release from Indiana State Police (ISP), two people from southern Indiana were arrested on several charges after a multi-county police pursuit.

ISP says around 3 a.m. Wednesday, Louisville Metro Police (LMPD) advised Troopers they were in pursuit of a car, reported as stolen. As the car approached the state line into Indiana, LMPD terminated their pursuit.

The stolen car was equipped with an On-Star security system, both Kentucky and Indiana authorities were in contact with On-Star during the pursuit. Attempts by On-Star to remotely disable the car were unsuccessful.

Once the occupants crossed over into Indiana, ISP observed the car near the 105 mile-marker in Harrison County and attempted to make a traffic stop. The driver did not stop, and the pursuit continued on the expressway through Harrison and Crawford Counties with speeds over 100 mph.

The pursuit continued westbound and entered Perry County, where attempts by deputies to use tire-deflation devices were unsuccessful.

After entering Spencer County, the driver turned south on US231 and again avoided tire-deflation devices set up by authorities. Eventually On-Star was able to shut down the car remotely as driver drove into the median near SR70.

The driver has been identified as 25-year-old Nelson Emory of New Albany. Emory faces a number of charges including Possession of Handgun with obliterated serial number, possession of a handgun by felon, motor vehicle theft resisting law enforcement with a vehicle and possession of methamphetamine.

Emory had several outstanding warrants in Floyd County, as well.

The passenger of the car, 25-year-old Kaelin Brian of Jeffersonville was arrested for possession of marijuana.

Both Emory and Brian are being held at the Harrison County Jail.

