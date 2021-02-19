ISP: 2 arrested on drug, weapon charges following traffic stop

CHARLESTOWN, Ind — According to a release from Indiana State Police (ISP), a traffic stop Thursday afternoon in Charlestown ended with the arrest of both the driver and passenger on drug and weapons charges.
Police say around 3:45 p.m., an ISP trooper stopped a driver for failing to signal a turn and having an obscured license plate.
After stopping the car, ISP learned that the driver, 39-year-old Dustin Shackleford of Henryville was wanted out of Clark County for an Invasion of Privacy charge. As Shackleford was detained, police learned of a firearm in his backpack.
During the investigation, ISP conducted a vehicle search. During the search, over 60 grams of suspected methamphetamine was located in a purse belonging to the passenger, 31-year-old Lara Gater of New Albany.
Additionally, digital scales, unused plastic bags, pills, and paraphernalia were also located.
Both Gater and Shackelford had firearms in their possession.
Shackelford is facing multiple charges including Possession of a Handgun by a Felon, Possession of Methamphetmine and the Invasion of Privacy warrant charge.
Gater is facing charges as well, including Dealing in Methamphetamine over 10 grams with a firearm and Possession of a Legend Drug.
Both face Possession of Methamphetamine, Marijuana and Paraphernalia charges.
