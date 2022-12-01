LMPD: Brothers arrested in connection to deadly October shooting

Documents show 29-year-old Marcus Murray and 29-year-old Marshall Murray broke into Timothy Greer's Esquire Alley home on Oct. 22 and shot him several times.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police arrested two brothers on Thursday in connection to a murder that happened in the Russell neighborhood in October 2022.

According to court documents, 29-year-old Marcus Murray and 29-year-old Marshall Murray broke into Timothy Greer's Esquire Alley home on Oct. 22 and shot him.

Police said they found Greer suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

LMPD said Greer died from his injuries six days later at UofL Hospital.

According to court documents, police investigated and interviewed multiple eyewitnesses who know both Marcus and Marshall.

The pair were captured on surveillance cameras in the area within minutes of arriving at Greer's home according to court documents.

Marcus and Marshall are both charged with complicity to murder and burglary. Marcus is also charged with failure to appear.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.