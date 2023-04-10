1 dead, 2 injured after shooting in Iroquois neighborhood; Police investigating

A Louisville Metro Police spokesperson said officers responded to the shooting on Lynnhurst Avenue near Taylor Boulevard just after 8 p.m.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One person is dead after a triple shooting Wednesday evening in the Iroquois neighborhood.

When officers arrived, LMPD Night Commander Lt. Cory Sturgeon said they found three people shot, including a 17-year-old with a graze wound.

He said one man died at the scene, while another adult and the teenager were sent to the hospital. The other man is in critical condition, and the teenager is expected to survive.

Sturgeon added all parties are accounted for.

No other information is available at this time.

Anyone with information about this triple-shooting is asked to call the anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673).

