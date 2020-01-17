LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Trimble County man accused of killing his ex-girlfriend received his sentence Thursday.

According to court records, Timothy Riddle was sentenced to life in prison after pleading guilty in the death of Lora Cable.

Police say he shot and killed Cable inside the First You Medical Center where she worked on Valentine's Day, 2017. Previous court records showed Cable had filed an order of protection against Riddle just one day before the shooting.

