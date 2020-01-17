LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Trimble County man accused of killing his ex-girlfriend received his sentence Thursday.
RELATED: Records show victim filed protective order day before murder
According to court records, Timothy Riddle was sentenced to life in prison after pleading guilty in the death of Lora Cable.
Police say he shot and killed Cable inside the First You Medical Center where she worked on Valentine's Day, 2017. Previous court records showed Cable had filed an order of protection against Riddle just one day before the shooting.
More from WHAS11:
- 'Every year it seemed like it got worse and worse': Georgetown Fire Chief resigns over alleged bullying
- LMPD: 1 dead in double stabbing in Parkland neighborhood
- Man pardoned by Bevin must register as sex offender
- Police suspect foul play after burned body found near Clifton Heights apartment
►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.
Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.