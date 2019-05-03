LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- Jury selection was expected to start today for the trial of a man accused of driving drunk, crashing his car, and killing a former UofL cheerleader but it is now continued until June, according to the Commonwealth Attorney's Office.

Bradley Caraway is charged with DUI and murder in the 2016 crash.

Police said Caraway was drunk when he flipped his car over on the ramp from I-64 to the Gene Snyder Freeway. Twenty-five-year-old Shanae Moorman died.

Her family is also suing the bar where they said Caraway was served too much alcohol.

The judge presiding the case was ill on March 5 and so the trial was continued until later in 2019.

