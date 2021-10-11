Trial begins for former UK student in child's death

Four-year-old Marco Shemwell was crossing a street in Lexington in 2018 when he was struck and killed by Jacob Heil, who was 18 at the time.

LEXINGTON, Ky. — A trial is beginning this week for a former University of Kentucky student charged with the death of a 4-year-old child killed in a DUI crash.

The child, Marco Shemwell, was crossing a street outside a Kentucky football game in Lexington in 2018 when he was struck and killed.

The Lexington Herald-Leader reports the reckless homicide trial for 21-year-old Jacob Heil was set to begin Monday in Fayette County Circuit Court.

Heil, who was 18 at the time of the crash, had a blood-alcohol level of 0.051, according to court records. The legal limit for those under 21 is .02. The fraternity Heil pledged, Alpha Tau Omega, dissolved its UK chapter following the crash.

Court records obtained by the Lexington Herald-Leader say the trial is scheduled to last four days.

