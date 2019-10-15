LOUISVILLE, Ky. — (WHAS11)-The man accused of murdering someone near Cherokee Triangle in November 2017 is expected in court on Tuesday.

Travon Curry is accused of killing 30-year-old Jason Spencer as he was walking with his wife on Everett Avenue near Cherokee Triangle.

RELATED: Juvenile involved in 2017 Cherokee Triangle murder charged as adult



Spencer was killed just ten days after getting married.



Curry's attorney in August asked for his confession to be thrown out as his statements were not recorded on the officer's body camera.



The judge said he would review previous testimony and the body cam footage before deciding whether to throw out the statement.

RELATED: Highlands murder suspects seek home incarceration

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.