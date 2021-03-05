Shively police ask public's help in homicide investigation, Jack Harlow's DJ named person of interest

Police said they need witnesses to come forward as they continue investigating the death of Torre Cortez Foree.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Shively Police are asking the public's help in investigating the death of Torre Cortez Foree.

Foree was shot and killed outside X-Clusive Cabaret August 31, 2020 following a fight inside the club. Police said detectives have only been able to receive third-party information on what happened that night despite a large amount of people at the club.

"Due to the amount of people present at the establishment when the incident occurred, we believe that there are eyewitnesses that have not yet come forward to give a statement," police said in a statement.

Friends of Kasmira Nash, a bartender fatally shot at Vibes Restaurant and Ultra Lounge on Derby weekend, said she was confronting the man they believe shot Foree the night she was killed. Foree was a friend of Nash's, her longtime friend Brittany Black told WHAS11.

On Tuesday, a DJ and member of rapper Jack Harlow's Private Garden collective turned himself in after he was charged in Nash's death.

Ronnie Tyshon O'Bannon, known professionally as Ronnie Lucciano, has been charged with murder and tampering with physical evidence in connection to the shooting early Saturday, May 1.

Shively Police spokesperson Det. Patrick Allen said O'Bannon is a person of interest on Foree's case, and asked that any witnesses come forward as they continue their investigation.

"We are asking those who may have witnessed the shooting of Foree to please come forward so that we may work towards charging and successfully prosecuting a suspect in this case and bringing closure to the family and friends of Torre Foree," police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Shively Police Department at (502) 448-6181 or call their anonymous tipline at (502) 930-2SPD.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.