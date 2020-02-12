FBI: 'Too Tall Bandit' has robbed banks since 2009

According to the FBI, in each of the robberies, the suspect usually walks behind, or jumps over the teller counter and threatens employees with a handgun.

TENNESSEE, USA — The FBI is looking for a suspected bank robber who has been withdrawals from banks at gunpoint since 2009, the agency announced Tuesday.

The feds have nicknamed the suspected serial bank robber the “Too Tall Bandit," because he is described as being 6 feet, 2 inches tall to 6 feet, 6 inches tall, weighing 210 to 250 pounds.

While he hasn't hit any banks in Kentucky, agents say he has hit a number of banks in neighboring state Tennessee. FBI Agents are working with state and local partners to determine if this suspect is connected to other robberies.

Investigators said they believe the person is responsible for at least 16 bank robberies in Tennessee, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The most recent robbery happened on Friday, November 27 at the United Community Bank in Etowah, NC.

According to the FBI, in each of the robberies, the suspect usually walks behind, or jumps over the teller counter and threatens employees with a handgun. The suspect then demands that bank employees put money from the vault and teller drawers into a bag the robber brings with him. The alleged robber then instructs bank employees to identify bait money and dye packs, and bank employees are ordered to get on the floor as the suspect leaves.

During some crimes, the robber exits the rear of the bank and was not seen in a getaway vehicle, the FBI said.

In recent cases, the suspect walked with an uneven gait, witnesses told agents.

In a business robbery, the suspect walked behind the pharmacy counter and instructed employees to place prescription opioids into his bag.

The agency is asking the public to help identify the suspect and is offering a reward of up to $15,000.

In each robbery, the suspect is heavily disguised with a mask, coat, and gloves. He is armed with a black handgun, the FBI said.

Anyone with information is asked to call 1-800- CALL FBI or (800-225-5324).

Investigators the following robberies were committed by the same suspect since 2009:

November 27, 2009, Volunteer State Bank, 2920 Highway 31 W, White House, TN

November 12, 2010, Sumner Bank & Trust, 780 Browns Lane, Gallatin, TN

November 09, 2012, SunTrust Bank, 731 Cool Springs Blvd, Franklin, TN

March 31, 2014, First Tennessee Bank, 11864 Kingston Pike, Farragut, TN

November 24, 2014, Tri-Summit Bank, 156 East Broadway Blvd, Jefferson City, TN

November 13, 2015, Home Federal Bank, 3671 Parkway, Pigeon Forge, TN

October 27, 2016, Capital Bank, 136 Concord Road, Knoxville, TN

November 25, 2016, First Citizens Bank, 104 Edgewood Street, Lyman, SC

November 16, 2016, Home Trust Bank, 140 Airport Road, Arden, NC

November 17, 2017, BB&T Bank, 263 East Broadway Blvd, Jefferson City, TN

November 24, 2017, Citizen’s National Bank, 813 Huckleberry Lane, Knoxville, TN

October 26, 2018, BB&T Bank, 818 Church St, N. Concord, NC

December 21, 2018, BB&T Bank, 850 Merrimon Ave, Asheville, NC

January 04, 2019, SunTrust Bank, 731 Cool Springs Blvd, Franklin, TN

November 06, 2020, First Bank, 2 Market St, Brevard, NC

November 27, 2020, United Community Bank, 50 United Bank Dr, Etowah, NC