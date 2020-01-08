Toddler shot in head was caught in crossfire outside apartment complex: Indiana Police

Police say the girl's the mother, who wasn't injured, didn't know the people who traded gunfire.

Police say a 2-year-old girl who was shot in the head and critically wounded while sitting in a car with her mother at a northwestern Indiana apartment complex was caught in crossfire as two people exchanged gunfire.

Hammond police say the girl's the mother, who wasn't injured in Wednesday night’s shooting, didn't know the people who traded gunfire in the parking lot of the Kennedy Crossing Apartment Complex.

Hammond police Lt. Steve Kellogg tells The (Northwest Indiana) Times the girl was shot in the head and was in critical condition after being airlifted to Comer Children’s Hospital at the University of Chicago Medical Center.