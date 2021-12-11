LMPD: Toddler injured in shooting

According to police, the child's injuries do not appear to be life-threatening.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A toddler is in the hospital after a shooting in Louisville Friday evening.

A Louisville Metro Police spokesperson said the child was transported to Mary and Elizabeth Hospital in a private vehicle around 8:30 p.m. with a gunshot wound. EMS then transported the child to Norton Children's hospital.

According to police, the child's injuries do not appear to be life-threatening.

It is not clear what led to the shooting or where it occurred.

This story will be updated.

