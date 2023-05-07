It happened around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, police said.

CUMBERLAND, Indiana — A 4-year-old girl has died after an accidental shooting in Cumberland Wednesday, police said.

Neighbors came home from work to find an apartment complex surrounded by crime scene tape and police cars blocking the street on Woodlark Drive.

"She was upstairs with her other siblings playing. We still don't have a clear idea of what exactly was going on. We just know they were at home with their great-great grandma, who was their caretaker, while mom was at work," Cumberland Police Chief Suzanne Crooke-Woodland said.

Crooke-Woodland said 4-year-old Deor Neita was accidentally shot by a 5-year-old sibling.

"It's gut-wrenching. It doesn't make any sense. It's tragic. It's tragic for the family, for us and for the officers that had to come in and witness that. This could have all been prevented," Crooke-Woodland said.

Neighbors waited anxiously to hear what happened. Alexis Hester said her stomach fell when her husband called with the news.

"We have kids, and just hearing that a baby we see on a normal day-to-day basis, even though it's across the street, was just heart-wrenching to hear that," Hester said.

Police said four kids, including Deor, were in a room at the time of the shooting.

Crooke-Woodland said this tragedy was especially horrific for the great-great-grandmother.

"They were very close. She and her grandmother slept together a lot and spent a lot of time together. Grandma is very ... she's definitely going through it," Crooke-Woodland said.

Police are still investigating how the child got ahold of the gun and said it's still too early to know if anyone will be charged.

"Seeing how our suspect — I hate to say that about a baby like that — what do you do? Ultimately, your children are your responsibility. It has to go back to the adults," Crooke-Woodland said.

As the investigation continues, police hope other parents will learn from the tragedy.

"It's disgusting to have this happen. It's a wakeup call for some people. If you haven't seen it enough, this should be enough," Crooke-Woodland said.

"As a parent, it hits hard. I have babies of my own. I don't think people should have guns if they're not going to keep them locked up," Hester said.

"Respect these firearms. They're not toys. Quit carrying them around without a safety or without some kind of way of storing them. All of these police departments and fire departments, they have gun locks for a reason," Crooke-Woodland said. "They're free. Get them. Use them. There's no reason you need a loaded firearm laying around anywhere, especially around small children."

Earlier this week, police in Indianapolis distributed hundreds of free gun locks during an event at an east side church.