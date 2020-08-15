Coroner identifies Jacobs neighborhood homicide victims as father, daughter

The victims have been identified as 21-year-old Brandon Waddles and three-year-old Trinity Randolph.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Jefferson County Coroner's Office has identified the victims of a double homicide in the Jacobs neighborhood Friday afternoon.

The victims have been identified as 21-year-old Brandon Waddles and three-year-old Trinity Randolph. The Coroner's Office confirmed that Waddles was the father of Randolph.

MetroSafe first received reports of one adult and one juvenile shot on the 3700 block of Kahlert Ave. around 1 p.m. Friday.

Once on the scene, police located Waddles suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead on the scene. Randolph was taken to Norton Children's Hospital where the 3-year-old later succumbed to her injuries.

Louisville Major Greg Fischer released the following statement on the shooting:

The fatal shooting today of two people, including a 3-year-old, was a terrible tragedy – as is every single homicide in our city. My heart breaks for the families of those impacted by the spike in violence we are seeing. LMPD is working every day to reduce this spike but they cannot do it alone. Public safety is something we co-produce, law enforcement and the community, and we need the community’s help to stop the shootings. If you see something say something. Call 574-LMPD to share what you know, and help us avoid further tragedy.

WHAS11 was on the scene Friday afternoon and Randolph's great grandmother Cheryl Howlett couldn't fathom the thought that her great granddaughter was shot and killed.

"I want answers. I want to know. I just know my baby's dead," Howlett said.

At this time, LMPD has not confirmed if there are any suspects in the double homicide.

The Homicide Unit is still investigating.

If you have information regarding this, call LMPD's anonymous tipline at 574-LMPD.

