Police: Woman arrested for allegedly striking traffic guard with car at 'Thunder'

LMPD said six people were arrested for minor offenses, but one woman allegedly struck a traffic guard with her vehicle on purpose.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Metro Police Department said few arrests were made at this year's Thunder Over Louisville.

An LMPD spokesperson said only six arrests were made during the event, all for minor offenses.

Police said charges included minor assaults, outstanding warrants and a few alcohol-related offenses. However, one woman was arrested for "intentionally striking a traffic guard with a vehicle."

The incident happened at the intersection of Adams and Witherspoon around 11:30 p.m. According to LMPD, the traffic guard sustained minor injuries.

Police also said there were 18 missing children reported at Thunder.

As of midnight the spokesperson said that 17 out of the 18 have been reunited with their parents/guardians. LMPD is still working to reunite the last child with family.

Viewers send in photos of Thunder Over Louisville, air show 1/17

2/17

3/17

4/17

5/17

6/17

7/17

8/17

9/17

10/17

11/17

12/17

13/17

14/17

15/17

16/17

17/17 1 / 17

MORE LOCAL STORIES LIKE THIS ONE:

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.