Police investigating shooting in Algonquin neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police is investigating a shooting that happened in the Algonquin neighborhood on Saturday.

LMPD said officers responded to a call of a shooting at about 3:25 p.m. in the 1600 block of Brashear Drive.

When the officers arrived, police said they found two men that had been shot.

Both were sent to UofL Hospital and are expected to survive according to police.

A third man went to the hospital by private means and police said he is also expected to survive.

No other information is available.

Anyone with information is asked to call LMPD's anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673) or use their online tip portal.

