3 charged by Grand Jury in separate June looting incidents

Two men were charged with the intent to distribute controlled substances and another was charged after stealing guns. The incidents happened in early June.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Three defendants are now facing charges by a federal Grand Jury after two incidents that happened in early June, according to the US Attorney's Office for the Western District of Kentucky.

The two separate incidents happened during between June 1 through June 3. The defendants charged are alleged to have engaged in looting a neighborhood pharmacy for controlled substances and firearms from a licensed dealer, the US Attorney's Office for the Western District of Kentucky said in a press release.

According to an indictment, Jordan Johnson and Frederick Reed conspired with each other to enter a downtown Louisville Kroger to steal controlled substances.

Both Johnson and Reed are charged with conspiracy to commit burglary involving controlled substances. The charge carries a penalty of no more than 10 years in prison.

The two are also charged with conspiracy to distribute controlled substances for their possession with intent to distribute Xanax. Johnson is also charged with one count of possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.

De’Aisjia S. Shrivers was also charged via superseding federal indictment returned today. According to the indictment, on or about June 2, Shrivers aided and abetted by others known and unknown to the Grand Jury, stole three firearms from a business licensed to sell guns.

Shrivers is also charged with a single count of possession of a stolen firearm. The charge carries a penalty of no more than 10 years in prison.

“In Louisville we honor and protect lawful protest, but loot our businesses and expect to go to federal prison,” said US Attorney Russell Coleman.

This indictment is additive to multiple charges recently announced by the United States Attorney’s Office for the looting of neighborhood pharmacies for controlled substances, carjacking, and illegal possession of firearms by convicted felons.

These indictments bring the total number of these defendants federally charged to 11.

