LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Update: The third suspect, Jordon Monahan, was arrested without incident on Wednesday in connection with this incident.

An LMPD officer suffered minor injuries after she was shot at and her cruiser was hit by a stolen car early Tuesday morning.

According to Dwight Mitchell, the 6th Division officer was on patrol when she noticed a suspicious vehicle behind a motel on Wattbourne Lane at Watterson Trail just before 3 a.m. The vehicle was stolen.

Several LMPD officers respond to a Circle K after an officer's cruise was hit by a stolen car.

Brooke Hasch, WHAS11

Police say that shots were fired at the officer and her cruiser was struck by the stolen vehicle. The officer also fired her weapon, but police are still investigating the order in which these events occurred.

The stolen car was found at 4300 Dalewood Place, but the suspects were not inside. A police helicopter located two suspects in the tree line behind the Meijer on Hurstbourne Parkway. They were taken into custody without incident and will face charges.

According to police, one suspect is still at large. If you have any information, you are urged to call the anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD.

The officer sustained minor cuts and bruises when her cruiser was hit. The injuries were not severe enough to send her to the hospital.

This is the second crime-related incident in the same area this week.

Kimberly Franconia returned to Meijer Tuesday morning for shopping.

"I was actually scared to come here," she said. "I mean this is the second incident in two days."

Franconia said she has lived nearby her entire life and believes the recent crime is common these days.

"You're afraid to leave your house. I mean J-Town used to be a small community. You didn't use to hear things like this in J-Town. It's scary," she said.

Miranda Mallicoat has also lived just blocks away from the Meijer for about 11 years. She said she shops at the Meijer's almost every day.

"It makes me nervous, but I mean I'll still come around," Mallicoat said. "It could happen anywhere."

Her sentiment was shared by others WHAS11 spoke with in the area. George Nevitt said he used to live in Los Angeles.

"I'm from Los Angeles and this should almost be an everyday occurrence in L.A. but I'm not expecting it in Louisville especially on Hurstbourne," Nevitt said.

Nevitt said the recent crimes are just a "sign of the times."

Jerome Shepherd agrees. He said crime happens everywhere.

"It goes on every day somewhere, you know, so why not here?" he said. "You can't stay in the house, you can't lock yourself in."

Although, Shepherd said he's still surprised the crimes are happening in that neighborhood.

All of the people WHAS11 spoke with say the crimes are happening a little too close to home.

Editor's Note: As part of LMPD's ongoing investigation, police have said that it is unclear whether shots were fired before or after the stolen vehicle hit the officer's cruiser. The original release from police indicated that there were only two suspects, but police are now searching for a third.