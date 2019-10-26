LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Three people were sent to the hospital on Friday after two separate shootings in Louisville. Both incidents happened about half an hour apart and police are still looking for suspects.

According to Louisville Metro Police, the first shooting happened around 3:30 p.m. in the 2700 block of Algonquin Parkway. When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot.

He was taken to the hospital with what appear to be non-life-threatening injuries. Police said the man appeared to be an innocent bystander who was caught in the crossfire.

The second shooting happened at 32nd and Garland Avenue around 4 p.m. Officers arrived on the scene to find a man who had been shot. A short time later, officers found another victim at Louis Coleman Drive at Greenwood Avenue.

According to police, it appears that both men were shot in a drive-by at 32nd and Garland. They were both taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The locations of these incidents are less than two miles apart. There are no suspects in either of these cases. If you have any additional information, call the anonymous tip line at 574-5673.

