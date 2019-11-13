Three arrested in credit card skimming bust

Three people are accused of having a credit card skimmer.

Police were already targeting 28-year-old Norge Perez-Fernandez for the credit-card skimming investigation.



Perez-Fernandez was arrested November 11 on an unrelated charge.

Detectives went to investigate his home on Allmond Avenue.



According to a police report, says Perez-Fernandez lives there with 18-year-old Thalia Casanova who is his girlfriend.



When officers knocked on the door Thalia's sister, Thayli was caught trying to run out the back door with a laptop. Upon searching the home detectives found two gas pumping skimming devices, a credit card re-encoding machine, re-encoded credit cards, powder cocaine, mail matter indicia of occupancy, and the laptop Thayli attempted to run away with. The items recovered were indicative of the trafficking of financial information.



They were both arrested. All of them appeared in court on November 13.

Thalia reportedly told her sister to try and run with the laptop. Thayli is also charged with cocaine possession and was given a $2,500 cash bond.

Perez-Fernandez bond was set at $15,000.

All three are due back in court on November 22.

