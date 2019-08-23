CRAWFORD, INDIANA, Ind. — The video showing two dogs and two Department of Natural Resources officer has received a lot of attention online.

The homeowner, Jason Young, who gave WHAS the video says when he left his house that day the dogs were alive but when returned, one day later they were dead.

On August 11, Young says officers from the Indiana Department of Natural Resources arrived at his home looking for Jason's friend who was staying in his spare bedroom.



"Apparently he got into some trouble with some ginseng,” Young said.



Ginseng is a plant closely regulated by the Dominican Republic and it’s illegal to harvest, buy or sell it during the summer.



Jason says he allowed the officers inside his home, he left the property for the night while the officers are still on his street, and the next day his dogs are nowhere to be found. Instead, he says he finds this video on his home surveillance camera recordings.

In the surveillance video, you see two Department of Natural Resources officers and two dogs. Something happens off-screen and then you see one of the dog’s stumble and run away.



We are unclear on what happened in those moments off-camera, and neither does Jason. All he knows is that he later found them dead.

"If they didn't hurt my dogs than who did? If they are innocent, then why are they not proving it?" Young said.



WHAS reached out to the Department of Natural Resources and the Indiana State Police and both of whom are directing all questions to the Crawford County Prosecutor Cheryl Hillenburg.



She wouldn’t say much either just simply that it's an open investigation and information will not be released until the case is closed.



However, last week, before an investigation started the Department of Natural Resources provided WHAS11 with a strong statement they say they will stand firmly by “We know that no officers discharged their weapons on the property."



"The detectives told me that they were wearing recorders the whole time they were there that day. Well if you've got a recording proving that you didn't do anything wrong then why not share it. Why not let me listen to it and ease my mind.” Young pleaded.



Jason says he's been looking for answers.



"I put it on Facebook and I didn't say no names or nothing and I asked everybody else to not say no names, just tell me what do you see?" Young stated.



Within hours there were almost 2,000 views, and over 300 shares worth of opinions, which has only grown over the last two weeks.



"I really don't know what's going on anymore. I just want to know who killed my dogs." Young expressed.



Jason Young has been visited by officers from multiple agencies. He has been served two search warrants, and there is one open investigation.



"I ain't saying who done it, I ain't saying I know what happened, all I'm saying is I want answers." Young proclaimed.

All of the information, in this case, will be given by the Crawford County Prosecutor but she has made it clear that nothing will be released until the case is closed which could take days, weeks or even months.

