LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man accused of a Thanksgiving day robbery that resulted in the death of a Thorntons gas station clerk appeared in court today in Oldham County.

A judge appointed Terry Larue a lawyer this afternoon to defend him on charges of manslaughter and leaving the scene of an accident.

Police say Larue and another man hit Thorntons clerk, Ralph Shain with their vehicle while trying to get away.

Shain died days later in the hospital from his injuries.

Larue is expected back in court on Dec. 18 for a preliminary hearing.

Police are still searching for the second suspect.

