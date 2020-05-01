LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police have arrested a third man wanted in connection with a December shooting.



20-year-old Rontay McCrary was arrested on attempted murder, assault, and wanton endangerment charges.

Police believe that McCrary was with 20-year-old, Javon Bailey, and 18-year-old, Phillip King on New Year's Eve. Police say the three men shot another man multiple times while he was riding with two other woman on the Watterson expressway.

The two women in the car were not hurt.

Bailey and King have also been charged with attempted murder, assault, and wanton endangerment and other drug charges.

