Thief caught on camera stealing child's 'vroom vroom' in Okolona

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A family's camera caught a thief stealing their child's toy from their front yard in south Louisville last week.

Surveillance video from the Okolona home shows a man walking up around 1:30 a.m.

He first walked up the driveway, around the family car, and then is seen taking the 1-year-old son's Power Wheel.

The couple said when they woke up they were shocked by the discovery.

They said they were angry at first, then heartbroken.

"Then when he's asked for his car, his vroom vroom? It's hard," Allen Hembree said.

The couple said they will replace the Power Wheel for their son.

"It's a hope somebody that really needed it, got it," Hembree said.

